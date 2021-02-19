SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.

