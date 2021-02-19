SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) Shares Down 0.9%

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.44 and last traded at $74.54. 2,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,190,000.

