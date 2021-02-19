SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Holdings Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 299,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of CWI stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.