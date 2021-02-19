SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Decreased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,678 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 947,277 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after purchasing an additional 581,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.9% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $35.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

