SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.69 and last traded at $94.14. 706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.26.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

