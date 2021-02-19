SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Lessened by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.54. 17,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,102. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $111.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.23.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

