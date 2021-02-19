SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Raised by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $30,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.19. The stock had a trading volume of 70,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,569. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $467.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.85 and a 200-day moving average of $388.07.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

