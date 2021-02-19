Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $4.25 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $3.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.25 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $18.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $262,837.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.