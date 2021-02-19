Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.72. 915,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,051,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The stock has a market cap of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

