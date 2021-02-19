Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11,143.49

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £111.43 ($145.59) and traded as high as £119.30 ($155.87). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £116.70 ($152.47), with a volume of 57,119 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,910.45 ($116.42).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £115.03 and a 200-day moving average of £111.56.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.