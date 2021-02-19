Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $163.35

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.35 and last traded at $163.35, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.63.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

