Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $32.88. 6,060,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 5,436,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after buying an additional 151,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.