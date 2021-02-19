Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.10 for the period. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

SRC stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,642. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -511.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

