Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

SPOK opened at $10.13 on Friday. Spok has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.25 million, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

Get Spok alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,401.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,600 shares of company stock worth $104,664. 7.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.