Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPWH stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $762.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

