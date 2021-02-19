SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SRAX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

SRAX stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. SRAX has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SRAX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SRAX by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

