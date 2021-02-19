SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $8.40. SRAX shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 3,718 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. As a group, analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

