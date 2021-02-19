SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%.

SSR Mining stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

SSRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.59.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

