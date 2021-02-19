S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Separately, DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

STBA stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.73.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, President David G. Antolik bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,064.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,521,000 after buying an additional 85,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 82.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 292.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

