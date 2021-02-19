StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Trading Down 14.4%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) fell 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 4,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a market cap of $67.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

About StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

