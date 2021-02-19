Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 7,875 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

