Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.72. 139,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

