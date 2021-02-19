State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

NASDAQ:STFC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 2,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $118,737.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,773 shares of company stock worth $212,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

