State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 8,369 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Target worth $127,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.40. 65,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.92 and its 200 day moving average is $166.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

