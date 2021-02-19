State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $147,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.98. 189,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.45. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.