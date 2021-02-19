State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $247,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.