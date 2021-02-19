State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $184,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

LIN stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.72. 24,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.19 and a 200-day moving average of $248.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

