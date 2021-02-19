State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,640 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,583,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2,691.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 387,201 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

