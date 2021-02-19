State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.12 Million Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,406 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 909,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.86 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

