State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,429 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Cardlytics worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 219,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cardlytics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,879,000 after acquiring an additional 131,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cardlytics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cardlytics by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,844 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Truist lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $103.94.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $780,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,378,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,596 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.