State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,778 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 13.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

NYSE AYX opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.41, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,251,471 shares of company stock worth $257,569,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

