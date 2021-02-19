State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,214 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of The Timken worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Timken by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Timken by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken Company has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $86.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

