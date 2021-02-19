State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $21.80 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

