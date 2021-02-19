State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.44 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,568 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

STOR stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

