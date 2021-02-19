State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.34% of Investors Bancorp worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $133,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 285,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

