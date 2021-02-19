State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 260 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Waters by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Waters by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Waters by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

