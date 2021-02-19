Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Shares of NYSE SCL remained flat at $$120.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,449. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

