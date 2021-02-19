Steven M. Fruchtman Acquires 20,000 Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) insider Steven M. Fruchtman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 236,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,226. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

