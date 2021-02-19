Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski Sells 35,742 Shares

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,080,541.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at $72,895,044.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

