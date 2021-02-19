Stifel Nicolaus Raises DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $67.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Get DMC Global alerts:

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $915.99 million, a P/E ratio of -158.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.42.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.