Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Continental Resources Call Options (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,867 call options on the company. This is an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 4,179 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $21.82 on Friday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

