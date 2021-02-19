Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Pershing Square Tontine Call Options (NYSE:PSTH)

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 87,968 call options on the company. This is an increase of 240% compared to the average daily volume of 25,872 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth about $1,135,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98.

About Pershing Square Tontine

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.