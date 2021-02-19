StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.05

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.05 and last traded at $94.40, with a volume of 130033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $278,201,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $294,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,845,000 after purchasing an additional 774,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.