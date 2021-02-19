STRAKS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,916.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 731.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 952.8% against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $662,973.43 and $1,916.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,705.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,030.77 or 0.03645541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.32 or 0.00436805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $724.30 or 0.01300231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.33 or 0.00499650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.44 or 0.00444200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.14 or 0.00317991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002880 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

