Studio City International (MSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

MSC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Get Studio City International alerts:

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.