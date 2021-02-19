Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

