Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $65.69 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,029 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of Dolby Laboratories worth $65,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $76,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,766 shares of company stock worth $15,555,501. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

