Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 605,479 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,594,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605,479 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $74,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 121.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after buying an additional 1,180,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

