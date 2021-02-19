Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 345,519 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345,519 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Omnicom Group worth $71,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $79.07.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.