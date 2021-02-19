Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 71,214 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 71,214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $64,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

PXD opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $147.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

